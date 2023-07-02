Adapting Actors to Action: The Approach in the Mission Impossible Saga

Title: Mission Impossible Director Adapts Characters to Actors’ Abilities, Says Christopher McQuarrie

Subtitle: Tom Cruise’s endurance in action scenes sets the standard for Mission Impossible actors

Date: [Date]

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, director Christopher McQuarrie shed light on the unique approach taken in casting actors for the Mission Impossible saga. Unlike most films where the focus is on acting ability, in Mission Impossible, the key criterion is an actor’s ability to endure the intense action sequences that their character will inevitably face.

“We adapt the character to fit the actor we want to work with,” McQuarrie explained. This allows the director to create characters that are tailored to the specific abilities and strengths of the actors involved. The result is a more authentic and gripping on-screen performance.

This casting philosophy was exemplified when actress Haley Atwell was called in for a screen test for the upcoming film, Mission: Impossible: Deadly Judgment. Before landing the role, Atwell had to undergo a grueling two-hour physical exercise supervised by action doubles coordinator Wade Eastwood. The session aimed to assess her natural abilities, which ultimately influenced the development of her character.

“We did an unarmed combat sequence, another mixed martial arts… to see what I was better at doing,” Atwell shared. The tests helped the team determine her strengths in grappling and high kicks, contributing to the crafting of her character.

But the process didn’t end there. Once Atwell’s innate abilities were identified, McQuarrie and Tom Cruise, who is both the franchise’s star and a producer, built her character, Grace, around her unique skills. However, before accepting the role, Atwell had to undergo an additional five months of physical training to prepare for the intense action sequences she would tackle.

During the training period, Atwell discovered her natural flair for sleight of hand and the use of accessories, leading to her character becoming an opportunist with the ability to turn any inanimate object into a weapon. Atwell expressed her amusement at the characterization, bringing an added depth to her role in Mission Impossible 7.

The Mission Impossible saga, widely known for its thrilling action sequences, continues to push the boundaries of cinematic entertainment. By adapting characters to the abilities of their cast, McQuarrie and his team ensure a seamless blend of actor and role, enhancing the overall intensity and realism of the films.

Mission Impossible 7 is set to hit theaters on July 12th, showcasing a fresh lineup of talented actors alongside the franchise’s stalwart, Tom Cruise. Fans can expect another adrenaline-packed installment that combines masterful storytelling with breathtaking stunts, emblematic of the iconic series.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

