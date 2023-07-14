ADUC – Article – Health and mental illness, the effects of living with a pet

A study on mental illness conducted by a group of York researchers compared people with and without pets. The study is the repetition of a survey carried out during the pandemic.

In owners with severe mental disorders, living with a pet does not improve well-being or reduce depression, anxiety or loneliness. This is the conclusion of one published study by the University of York on CABI Digital Library which analyzed the interaction with pets in people with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, comparing it with patients living without a pet. The comparison also concerned different historical phases, observing again the same cohort of people questioned during the Covid-19 pandemic

Dogs and cats were the most frequently chosen pets, in line with the general population. Most of the participants perceived the bond with their pet as strong. However, compared with people with severe mental disorders who did not own pets, the study found no statistically significant improvements in mental health and feelings of loneliness.

The researchers, following up on an earlier survey conducted in 2021 on animal ownership and mental health during Covid-19, say their findings run counter to the growing belief that animals improve mental health and well-being. in all contexts. In a survey of 170 UK participants with severe mental disorders, 81 said they owned at least one pet and over 95% said their pet gave them companionship, a source of stability in their lives and made them feel love yourself.

In the 2021 survey, which used the same cohort of participants, the team found that owning a pet was, in fact, associated with a reported decrease in mental health among people with severe mental disorders, which may have been caused by restrictions. of the pandemic and the challenges of caring for the animal in the context of the lockdown.

The breaking latest news Agency, in the to report a summary of the study, also reports a comment by the first author of the survey, the researcher Emily Shoesmith, from the Department of Health Sciences at the University of York: “Today there is an increasing assumption that pets are beneficial to the mental health of all owners in almost all circumstances, but this may not be true. The pandemic provided a unique opportunity to take a closer look at this issue and we found that although many participants with severe mental disorders reported that their pet was a ‘landmark’ during this time, the benefits may have been nullified by the added stress and anxiety caused by caring for an animal in the context of the lockdown,” say the researchers.

“The new data was collected after pandemic restrictions had been lifted, and while we found small improvements in welfare outcomes compared to the previous survey, we did not find pet ownership to be significantly associated with improved wellbeing, depression, anxiety or loneliness”, continue the authors.

Despite this, most participants perceived a strong human-animal bond with their closest companion animal and reported that the animal provided them with companionship and a source of stability in their lives. The researchers point out that pets may still be a vital part of the social network of people who have been diagnosed with a serious mental illness, but that more research needs to be done to understand the nuances of the relationship, such as whether the type of animal makes a difference, as well as other external factors that could cause additional stress.

The findings suggest that the nature of human-animal interactions is complex. The breaking latest news Agency reports that according to the researcher and co-author Elena ratchetfrom the Department of Health Sciences at the University of York, ‘one possible explanation for the new findings could be that the added responsibility of pet ownership could exacerbate other potential stressors experienced by people living with severe mental illness. This it includes the cost of food, veterinary bills, and housing uncertainty.The bond between owners and pets is undoubtedly very important in people’s lives.However, it is unreasonable to assume that it is a means of improving the symptoms of severe mental illness or to dispel feelings of loneliness in a very disadvantaged population of people affected by such diseases”.

