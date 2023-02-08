Requests often arrive regarding the fact that for many months the retired former civil servant receives a “provisional” pension.In fact, the pension is paid on the day following that in which the worker ceases to work and the first months of the pension are therefore paid on the basis of a provisional calculation.In fact, the INPS must take possession of the contributions paid in the last months of work before being able to proceed with the definitive calculation of the allowance due.But after when does the provisional pension become definitive? According to the data provided by Inps, on average it could take from 6 months to the year to get the amount (and any arrears) of the definitive pension but in reality many pensions after a few years are still not definitively paid, with the risk that , three years after the first disbursement, the citizen loses his rights. For all cases that are approaching the limit of three years of forfeiture, it is advisable to send a letter of reminder and formal notice.As far as the TFS is concerned, we remind you that in the best of cases the payment of the first installment takes place approximately 15 months after the termination of the service. If the times were to lengthen, it is also advisable here to send a reminder, with the contextual request for the interest that will accrue.To overcome these delays, the INPS has decided to grant the advance with a subsidized interest rate of 1% to public administration employees who request it, without going through the banks.INPS will anticipate from 1 February 2023 the payment to retired civil servants waiting for the Tfr-Tfs who will apply for it at a subsidized rate of 1% in addition to 0.5% of the expenses.With this, we want to remedy the penalizing situation for public employees who receive their severance pay if it exceeds 50,000 euros in installments (up to three if it exceeds 100,000 euros) and who until now could only ask for an advance from an institution of credit for a maximum amount of 45 thousand euros.The application can be submitted from 1 February 2023 until funds are exhausted.The loan will arrive in a maximum of 75 days in addition to the technical time required for the investigation.

