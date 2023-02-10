Now, at this moment, I am convinced that it is necessary

Silence of mourning for the victims of the 7.9 magnitude earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria. Their number is constantly increasing. This morning there was talk of one thousand five hundred dead, now I read of two thousand three hundred and a large number of missing and wounded. Who knows tomorrow.

Solidarity silence for the rescuers who dig through the rubble, fighting against time, looking for people who are still alive, for whom tomorrow, but also tonight, would be too late.

Silence of closeness for the survivors, wounded and unharmed – physically, certainly not in the mind, shaken, tormented where the eternal question of the survivors of a tragedy rages – because I do, and my son, my wife, my friends have had their life?

Silence! Not an order. Rather a prayer addressed to all people, the common ones and the so-called important ones.

Stops uproar and controversy! And also holidays and festivals. And stop, stop the clanging of weapons, you aggressors and bullies who think who knows who you are.

The earthquake that shook Anatolia (the Asian part of Turkey) by 3 meters demands a serious, solemn moment of reflection –

Ma who is really the human being in the face of the power of nature?

What are his projects, its programs, especially those of conquest and expansion, in the face of this power that in a few seconds is capable of unhinging entire regions, of amputating a large portion of the population that until recently was making plans for the future? Tomorrow I go to … next week I will buy … in a month I will celebrate …

This invitation to silence and reflection is not the denial of human life and the joy that must be a large part of it.

Only its necessary scaling so that it is understood that life has meaning if lived for and not against.

To spread its beauty among an ever-increasing number of people and not to take it away from anyone.

Unfortunately, natural disasters take care of this.