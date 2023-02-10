Cospito here, Cospito there. The Minister of Justice has decided that he must remain in jail without meeting anyone, without decent hours of free time and, above all, without reading books: all circumstances which should prevent him from communicating with the outside world and continuing to commit crimes. The anarchist danger to the regime would be stemmed, the government has an enemy, long live the government… it’s a pity that, AD 2023, politics is done in the media and the story is all over the front pages… all the same “preventing communication with the external”. Ridiculous, as well as dangerous, the institutions.

There is never an end to ridicule and danger, since the news today offers us the entry into prison in Bologna of a 55-year-old homeless gentleman who in 2006 had stolen food for 5 euros from a Florentine supermarket. They had forgotten about him, including his public defender, and the Florence court decided that after seventeen years this gentleman should end up in prison for a couple of months.

In the face of the triumph of the law, we are now all safer. Justice is done.

The anarchist continues his low-calorie diet until his death, succeeding in his intent to mock everyone and make people talk about political anarchy. The homeless Bolognese / Florentine will no longer steal 5 euros in supermarkets but, most likely, when he goes out he will organize himself to steal more and better.

Does everything come back? There is fear in dealing with these institutions.