There is never an end to ridicule and danger, since the news today offers us the entry into prison in Bologna of a 55-year-old homeless gentleman who in 2006 had stolen food for 5 euros from a Florentine supermarket. They had forgotten about him, including his public defender, and the Florence court decided that after seventeen years this gentleman should end up in prison for a couple of months.
In the face of the triumph of the law, we are now all safer. Justice is done.
The anarchist continues his low-calorie diet until his death, succeeding in his intent to mock everyone and make people talk about political anarchy. The homeless Bolognese / Florentine will no longer steal 5 euros in supermarkets but, most likely, when he goes out he will organize himself to steal more and better.
Does everything come back? There is fear in dealing with these institutions.
