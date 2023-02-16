The minister of agriculture and food sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, speaking at a conference in the Senate, on food labels (1): “The controversy over wine must be inserted in a framework of clash between models. On the one hand there is the quality. And on the other hand, there is a market logic in which production and distribution costs are reduced, and it has to do with delocalization. The labeling system tends to standardize products: to have all the same products. And it’s not true that they respect the environment or health more, they simply manage to have easier production and distribution… This is an action that, under the guise of a health measure, has an economic impact”.

The thought of the minister is clear: the labels, that is the information in itself, is deceptive and misleading: for health, environment, quality and choice. Not only that, but it compromises economic levels.

The minister continues: “It is therefore necessary to defend a model, a product as such. We have to defend our productions”.

The minister’s model is the products as such. Specifically: if the “made in Italy” Mediterranean diet is a UNESCO heritage, for the minister it means that it is a model regardless.

It is advisable to read carefully and in detail: these are concepts that are transformed into rules with which consumers must deal with in order to optimize the relationship between consumption, health and the economy. According to the minister, the latter is prevalent, above all for the production aspect. Absent information and choice, the latter possible only for a sort of leap of faith.

In our opinion it is concepts and practices that make a clean sweep of all the improvements and conquests that have been made in recent decades for health and consumer choice. For the minister, the latter are considered as faithful/subjects of a model that is never questioned or compared. The ideology on the plate .

1 – Dire agency

