The thought of the minister is clear: the labels, that is the information in itself, is deceptive and misleading: for health, environment, quality and choice. Not only that, but it compromises economic levels.
The minister continues: “It is therefore necessary to defend a model, a product as such. We have to defend our productions”.
The minister’s model is the products as such. Specifically: if the “made in Italy” Mediterranean diet is a UNESCO heritage, for the minister it means that it is a model regardless.
It is advisable to read carefully and in detail: these are concepts that are transformed into rules with which consumers must deal with in order to optimize the relationship between consumption, health and the economy. According to the minister, the latter is prevalent, above all for the production aspect. Absent information and choice, the latter possible only for a sort of leap of faith.
In our opinion it is concepts and practices that make a clean sweep of all the improvements and conquests that have been made in recent decades for health and consumer choice. For the minister, the latter are considered as faithful/subjects of a model that is never questioned or compared. The ideology on the plate.
