ADUC – Health – Article

18 maggio 2023 8:43

In the 58th video of the IZSVe «100 seconds» series, some indications to reduce the risk of intentional and accidental poisoning of animals

Animal poisonings can be accidental or intentional. Over the years, the Ministry of Health has renewed a specific ordinance which prohibits the use and possession of poisoned baits and baits: their spreading on the territory is a punishable offence.

But what to do to prevent accidental or malicious poisoning of your pet? How to behave if a poisoned bait is found? How to recognize the signs of a possible poisoning? And what to do if an animal shows these signs?

All answers in this in this video of the series «100 seconds» made by Communication laboratory of the Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie.