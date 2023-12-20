Home » ADUC – Health – Article
With order number 10686/2023, filed by the Court of Cassation, the possibility of repairing and therefore compensating for accident damage is recognized even if these exceed the market value of the vehicle, provided that there is no unjustified enrichment of the injured party .
In fact, insurance companies often deny compensation because for old cars the costs of repairs following an accident frequently exceed the value of the car. In these cases it is correct, according to the Court of Cassation, to compensate the injured motorist so that he can continue to drive a vehicle to which he is already used without having to look for a new one.

