Advancements in Plasma Biomarkers for the Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease

Blood Tests Could Revolutionize Alzheimer’s Diagnosis, New Guidelines Underway

Naples, Italy – In the ongoing national congress of the Italian Society of Neurology, experts are discussing the potential impact of plasma biomarkers on the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. This new method, which measures abnormal levels of certain proteins in the blood, could provide a more accessible and less invasive option for detecting the disease.

Traditionally, memory tests have been the primary tool for diagnosing Alzheimer’s. However, these tests are limited in helping doctors identify the exact cause of cognitive disorders. Symptoms of memory loss and cognitive decline can stem from various factors, including vitamin deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, strokes, infections, or other neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s or dementia with Lewy bodies.

Furthermore, symptom-based tests have been a significant factor in the failure of clinical trials aimed at early elimination of amyloid in Alzheimer’s. A recent review of data from these trials found that nearly a third of the enrolled patients did not have the disease. This misdiagnosis could be due to a lack of precise diagnostic tools and reliance on subjective evaluations.

To address these limitations, researchers are exploring the potential of plasma biomarkers as a more accurate and accessible diagnostic method. These biomarkers measure abnormal levels of beta amyloid proteins, phospholidated tau protein, and non-specific neuronal damage in the blood. A positive result indicates the need for further testing, while a negative result rules out Alzheimer’s.

A study conducted by the University of California in San Francisco demonstrated the significant impact of biomarker testing. PET scans, which can detect beta amyloid deposits in the brain, led to a change in diagnosis for 35% of patients with memory loss and cognitive decline. In 25% of cases, Alzheimer’s was ruled out, while 10% of patients were positively diagnosed with the disease.

While brain scans, spinal fluid analysis, and PET scans have been effective in diagnosing Alzheimer’s, they are costly and not practical for routine screenings. Plasma biomarkers offer a less invasive and more cost-effective alternative. Although no blood tests have been approved by regulatory bodies, experts believe that they will be available within the next few months.

The introduction of approved blood tests will revolutionize Alzheimer’s diagnosis and make it more accessible to patients who cannot easily access specialized memory centers. The new guidelines being developed by the Alzheimer’s Association and the US National Institute of Aging will direct doctors to incorporate blood tests as a vital tool in detecting early signs of Alzheimer’s in the brain.

The use of plasma biomarkers has raised debates among experts and patients regarding the benefits of early detection when effective therapies are not yet available. However, proponents argue that knowing one’s risk status can help identify individuals who may benefit from future treatments and provide early interventions to slow down the progression of the disease.

As research on plasma biomarkers continues to advance, it is hoped that they will provide a breakthrough in Alzheimer’s diagnosis, enabling early intervention and improved patient outcomes.

Share this: Facebook

X

