Microsoft Expands and Upgrades Copilot in Windows 11 with Built-in Task Switcher and Multiple Monitor Support

Microsoft is Testing New Features for Windows Copilot in Windows 11

Microsoft is working on several enhancements for their artificial intelligence tool, Copilot, in Windows 11. These updates include a built-in task switcher (Alt+Tab) and support for multiple monitors. The company plans to expand the availability of Windows Copilot to users in Europe and Asia soon. However, at the moment, Copilot is not available in most European countries.

The tech giant has been exploring the integration of Copilot into Windows 11’s Task Manager shortcut key (Alt+Tab). This feature allows users to quickly switch between artificial intelligence and applications. Although optional, Microsoft has confirmed that it will not appear in the task switcher interface when Copilot is not in use.

Another feature being tested is the support for multiple monitors. In the recent Windows 11 Build 23570, or newer, users can utilize Copilot on multiple or shared displays, including iPads, if the Windows screen is extended to Apple hardware. To access Copilot, users need to click on the Copilot icon on their monitor’s taskbar and select the desired artificial intelligence location.

Additionally, users can use the WIN+C shortcut key to display Copilot on the last monitor. Despite being a web-based tool, Copilot functions like other Windows applications. Users can use the traditional Win+T keyboard shortcut to switch focus to the taskbar and start an AI session on any monitor they choose.

The latest Copilot improvements are now available in Windows 11 Build 23570, with more changes to come in the Developer Channel. As part of these updates, the Xbox game bar will be renamed “Game Bar” as Microsoft aims to streamline gaming on the operating system. The company has also fixed a bug that caused File Explorer to run slowly and addressed issues with the Start Menu, including the sorting of apps in the All Apps list.

In addition to these improvements, Microsoft is testing support for plug-ins in Windows Copilot. This upgrade will enhance Copilot’s functionality and enable deep integration with Windows 11. Plug-in support will allow for the integration of third-party services and extend control over various Windows tasks and settings. The ability to use AI to control work administrators may also be a possibility in the future.

Recently, there has been a discovery of a plug-in called “TaskManagerService-ai-plugin.json” for Copilot’s job administrator. This plug-in allows Copilot-enabled job managers to perform tasks such as closing applications through AI. Other potential plug-ins for artificial intelligence include auxiliary tools, managing Windows settings, setting alarms, launching applications, and performing smart file operations.

However, it is important to note that Windows Copilot is not yet available to all users. Some users in Europe and Asia are still awaiting its arrival. Microsoft has temporarily limited the availability of Copilot in these regions. Nonetheless, with ongoing testing and developments, it is expected that Copilot will eventually be available to users worldwide, providing them with enhanced AI capabilities in Windows 11.

