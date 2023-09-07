Jack Power – Sonic Moons

Within a very short time Jack power establish as a reference for fuzzy doom monoliths with psychedelic undertones. Exciting studio works and exciting live concerts make the Swedish trio a real force that feels like it’s constantly on the move. They also stay true to their mix on their latest coup, just let a touch of rock flow in and increase the heaviness. Evolution in installments accompanies the usual powerful, twisted „Sonic Moons“.

Two nine-minute tracks frame the latest coup and get to the heart of the skilfully set rejuvenation. “Whispers” opens with leaden heaviness, with quiet moments, with psychedelic bubbling, but also with doomy shoals that go through marrow and leg. Domkraft rely on force with feeling and turn the wheel completely in the second half. What breaks through the framework here in terms of distortion knows how to impress. By contrast, “The Big Chill” leads almost in media res by genre standards. The constantly breaking solo guitar spits out wonderfully alienated tones, the vocals move at the soul-searching attack. A complete breakdown and rebuilding in the final act lets hearing and seeing pass by.

In between, it may not be quite as spectacular, but Domkraft are damn strong here too. So “Slowburner”, far away from its title, attacks very frontally and bitingly, reaches out courageously and even overlays the obligatory psychedelic influences with metallic force. “Black Moon Rising” is even a tad more angry and direct, screaming itself into a hoarse frenzy at times, at least until the effect-laden guitar works its way out of an echo thicket and whisks the stomper into a sludge-compatible finale. On the other hand, “Stellar Winds” offers classic fare, mixes sheer Doom force with entertaining entertainment and manic riffs, only to drift off again and again in the meantime.

Instead of breaking everything up, the Swedes put their fresh scent brands almost hesitantly, albeit damn effectively. “Sonic Moons” brings more power and vigor to the stage, turns out to be a bit rockier, but at the same time doesn’t lose any of the familiar radiance. The fuzzy riffs remain, the almost metallic outliers, accompanied by playful, reverberant psychedelic, hit again. Domkraft continue to skilfully improve their presentation and hit the next bull’s eye. How such rocking heaviness will affect future releases can be eagerly awaited.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08.09.2023

Available through: Magnetic Eye Records (Soulfood Music)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/domkraftband

