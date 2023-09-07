Home » PARAGUAY, YOUR DAD!!
PARAGUAY, YOUR DAD!!

by admin
by admin

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (nationals, by newsroom) The festive atmosphere with which our beautiful CDE woke up today is impressive, and from early on the different choirs that support the red-and-white were heard, mainly in traffic, from that well-known theme written by the Próceres de Mayo band that is called Paraguay, your dad!, others like Albirroja Campeón, and Soy albirroja take citizens to their workplaces with a discreet smile on their faces, as if remembering that 2010, 2002, 98… the The city dressed up, you can see little flags here and there.

In the old leaning building that is located in Area 2 behind the former courthouse they hung a huge banner with the image of the albirroja shirt that drew a lot of attention, one of the sponsoring companies of the Paraguayan soccer team, the UENO bank gave the note when on Tuesday night he proceeded to hang a flag that simulated the red-and-white coat. A great team of people carried out the task in the emblematic building, thus adding to the red-and-white atmosphere.

We share with you the official statement of the streets that will be closed around the stadium, only accessible on foot, and what is prohibited from entering tonight!

