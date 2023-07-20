Home » Personal obituary: Wolfgang Pucher – or a reminder whose work endures
News

Personal obituary: Wolfgang Pucher – or a reminder whose work endures

by admin
Personal obituary: Wolfgang Pucher – or a reminder whose work endures

Just a few days ago, despite the fact that we are in the middle of summer, I reminded neighbors to make a note of the first Sunday in Advent. Because this was and is always celebrated with the neighborhood. At this contemplative get-together at the beginning of Advent, Wolfgang Pucher blessed the wreath as well as the nativity scene and always found impressive words in his accompanying reflections.

See also  Zhang Wenhong warns: Omicron is not a large flu, it will bite! | Omicron can bite | Tianjin | Omicron

You may also like

What happened to Yasin Malik will be responsible...

Search for missing persons in Quetame suspended

Windjammer: The old ladies of traditional shipping in...

Permission to travel more than 120 km must...

Road conservation and rehabilitation advances in Cali

The internet provider with the best connection

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan visited HMC

The values ​​of illiteracy and backwardness are not...

Risaralda commemorated the 213 years of the Independence...

When sporting spirit triumphs over ambition

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy