Doctors for individual vaccination decisions e. V

Berlin (ots)

The measures to deal with the corona pandemic were unilateral: the mass vaccinations should definitely be enforced, although their effectiveness and safety had not been sufficiently studied. The doctors for individual vaccination decisions e. V. (ÄFI) call for a scientific review, evidence-based vaccination recommendations and a realignment of the RKI, STIKO and PEI.

With the beginning of the corona pandemic, vaccinations were declared the decisive means of overcoming the pandemic. However, approval of the modRNA-based vaccines violated established standards: Accelerated procedures for conditional approval suggested safety, although proof of this has not been provided in advance and to date.

The vaccination strategy in Germany was based on insufficient and sometimes incorrect data on infections and diseases. The effects of the novel vaccines are only gradually being understood. The influence of the spike protein produced on the basis of introduced modRNA and in the organism on vascular receptors could be the reason for the numerous side effects observed or for the so-called post-vac syndrome.

Institutions with a control function for vaccination and vaccination strategy are scientifically independent. In practice, however, they are subject to political directives (Robert Koch Institute – RKI) or are exposed to pressure from politics and the pharmaceutical industry (Standing Vaccination Commission – STIKO). This has led to a massive loss of confidence in institutions and in vaccines.

The Federal Health Minister Lauterbach made an inglorious contribution to this with numerous contradictory statements instead of having data relevant to care collected. To date, the side effects of vaccines have not been systematically and prospectively recorded. This prevents the passive spontaneous reporting system. Undesirable drug effects appear at best as signals and are generally downplayed by politicians. Larger cohort studies or broad-based post-marketing or phase IV studies would be necessary here.

The introduction of the occupational (“facility-related”) vaccination requirement as well as the 2G and 3G measures were based on assumptions about transmission of the virus that were already outdated at the time of their introduction. In no way does the vaccination provide sustainable and relevant protection from others. Thousands of people from the health professions were defamed as a result, left their profession and are now missing many jobs.

The ÄFI come to the following conclusions:

– The ÄFI call for a thorough and professional review of all pandemic measures. They support the call for the German Bundestag to set up a commission of inquiry to assess vaccination programs and implement them.

– The RKI must be released from its political dependency in order to be able to fulfill its scientific mission.

– The STIKO should be strictly scientific, evidence-based and completely independent of political guidelines. Their independence should be ensured by those members who have no connection with the industrial or industry-financed development of vaccines or who have not received any fees, directly or indirectly, from vaccine manufacturers for at least 10 years. The perspective of patients and citizens should be guaranteed by a voting and equally weighted representation within the STIKO.

– The STIKO should completely withdraw its vaccination recommendations for the modRNA vaccines for infants, children, adolescents and young adults after an evidence-based risk-benefit analysis and in line with the current state of researchalso adapt their recommendation for under 60-year-olds in the risk groups “low” and “medium” according to WHO criteria to the real world data.

– The currently practiced spontaneous recording of vaccine side effects must be supplemented by active surveillance. The effectiveness and safety of every new vaccine must be continuously checked in post-marketing studies in Germany in order to be able to record rare and potentially serious side effects. This data should not be processed by the same institution that is also responsible for the approval of vaccines – as is currently the case with the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI).

Download the entire ÄFI position paper:

The Corona vaccination campaign and its consequences: for a rethinking of vaccination policy

To the ÄFI website:

Doctors for individual vaccination decisions e. V

Original content by: Doctors for individual vaccination decisions e. V., transmitted by news aktuell