New food alert for possible presence of listeria. This time the recall concerns a batch of high quality cooked ham sold by Penny Market

The warnings regarding the possible presence of listeria (bacterium) in food do not stop. After the wurstel, the salmon sandwiches and the gorgonzola, this time it’s the turn of the cooked ham.

The Ministry of Health has issued a notice regarding the “High Quality Cooked Ham”, in a 150 gram pack of the brand “Sapor di Cascina”, sold by Penny Market srl

Also in this case, the reason for the recall is the “possible presence of Listeria Monocytogenes”And therefore the danger for consumers of being faced with food poisoning (listeriosis).

The factory / manufacturer identification mark is IT679L CE but the one you should pay particular attention to is the production lot. That not to be consumed is the following:

223467 – expiration date 20-10-2022

As we read on the alert of the ministry:

Customers who have purchased this product are requested not to consume the product and return it to the point of sale for replacement or refund by 20/10/2022. Please note that the recall only affects the lot / expiry indicated above.

Source: Ministry of Health

