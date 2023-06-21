Against the heat and the summer heat, here is the homemade refreshing spray: to take everywhere

Summer is wonderful, but the heat can be a nightmare. This homemade refreshing spray is perfect for the face and body

The summer heat can become a real nightmare and make us feel sluggish and without energy. As much as we love the warm season, the heat affects our physical shape: just think of how much we sweat and the constant need to rehydrate liquids. When we have to stay out for a long time, perhaps on the street and in the sun, in addition to protection and a cap, a cooling spray can come in handy. To be sprayed on the face, neck but also on the rest of the body: this houseware is perfect to take with us!

Who has never wanted, during a particularly hot day, to dive under the cool jet of the shower? This is not always possible, but a natural alternative can do the job.

Homemade refreshing spray: perfect for face and body, we can always take it with us

Let’s imagine, during a very hot day, that you are on the street and take your spray out of your bag. We vaporize it on the face and we immediately feel better, less hot, refreshed. There are ready-made ones on the market, but, as always, you can save money by preparing this very useful product at home.

How to make a refreshing spray with aloe gel (tantasalute.it)

What we need are a few ingredients:

– 3 tablespoons of aloe vera gel (pure);

– 3 or 4 tablespoons of distilled water (for external use);

– 2 or 3 drops of an essential oil to your taste, such as eucalyptus, mint or lavender.

We will also need it a vaporizer spray, preferably dark so that the light does not affect the product. We pour into it first the aloe, then the water and finally the essential oil. At this point we close the spray bottle and scekeriamo until the mixture is homogeneous, almost completely liquid.

Our refreshing spray is ready to use and that’s enough spray from a distance onto face and body. It must be kept in a dark but also cool place, we can keep it in the refrigerator to obtain a truly exceptional “ice” effect.

Let’s never forget that it is necessary to “sceker” before vaporizing. We can put it in our bag before going out so that we always have it at hand. In the fridge it will last about a month, even a month and a half. Effective, cheap and indispensable especially in the summer, to help us fight the heat and avoid excessive sweating.

