Against the Nile Fever starts a new plan, more traps and more surveillance

In the province, the virus has not yet been reported but the load of vector insects is very high

A new plan to combat Nile fever is being approved and will also involve the Oristano area. Among the novelties is the increase in the number of traps to be distributed throughout the territory for the surveillance of positivity.

“We have agreed with the Ministry to increase them from 46 to 80”, says Antonio Montisci, director of the Veterinary Public Health Service and Food Safety at the Directorate General of Health. “We foresee the active surveillance of the crows in the territories that lend themselves and the strengthening of the passive surveillance, which gives the signal of positivity”.

“Last year the human cases arrived earlier than the animal ones in the traps”, says Montisci, “and the new plan will serve to prevent this from happening again”.

This year the traps positioned in the province of Oristano have not yet shown any positivity: “Currently the virus has not been traced”, confirms the director of the Animal Health Service of the Asl of Oristano, Enrico Vacca. “But the load of vector insects is very high and we hope to find them soon”.

There are about fifteen traps installed in the province: “They are distributed in rotation to cover the whole province”, explains Vacca. Currently they are found, among other areas in Oristano, Santa Giusta and Arborea. “One is also present in the hospital area”, adds Vacca.

The plan to fight the West Nile virus is implemented on the basis of a “One Health” strategy, which links animal health to human health.

In the meantime, the provincial administration of Oristano is continuing the disinfestation campaign and a new calendar of interventions will soon be released. With managerial determination, the total expenditure of 35,380 euros was booked for the purchase of goods for the pest control service and the procedure for awarding the supply was started.

Sardinia is included among the West Nile Virus endemic areas, where the virus has been circulating over the years.

Last year the province of Oristano recorded eight infections, with three confirmed victims. The infected people were residents of Simaxis (one), Oristano (five), Riola Sardo (one) and Marrubiu (one).

Wednesday, May 3, 2023