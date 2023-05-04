Scientists at the University of California estimate that aliens will respond to Earth radio as soon as 2029- Hong Kong unwire.hk

In an earlier issue of the scientific journal “Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific”, a group of scientists and researchers at the University of California published a report estimating the radio messages humans have previously sent to outer space, after calculating the time required for a radio round trip, Will receive a reply from aliens as soon as 2029.

The report mentioned that radio signals will gradually weaken in space, making it more and more difficult to detect signals. In order to solve the above problems, scientists used NASA’s Deep Space Network to send stronger signals to outer space. One of the technologies, Pioneer 10, successfully sent a radio message to a dead star 27 light-years away from Earth in 2002. After calculations by researchers, it is estimated that the reply is expected to be sent back to Earth in 2029.

In addition, radio messages were sent to two other planets in 1980 and 1983, and the messages are expected to arrive in 2007; if the planet’s civilization responds, it is estimated that the messages will reach Earth in 2030. Although the research report has made calculations and assumptions, some astronomers believe that human beings may not be able to receive replies from extraterrestrials, because at present, only one millionth of the Milky Way can be contacted by radio. Unless there are a large number of outer space civilizations, human beings will send The signal will not be received at all.

Source of information and pictures: jpost

