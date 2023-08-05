Home » Aggressive lung and prostate cancers, hopes from a new drug: the treatment will soon be re-proposed for clinical use
Health

Aggressive lung and prostate cancers, hopes from a new drug: the treatment will soon be re-proposed for clinical use

by admin
Aggressive lung and prostate cancers, hopes from a new drug: the treatment will soon be re-proposed for clinical use

A recent study conducted by the American Association for the Advancement of Science e published in Science Translational Medicine highlighted a promising treatment for aggressive and transformed lung and prostate cancers. The drug in question, selinexor, has been successfully tested on mice, offering new perspectives in the field of oncological therapy. The research team identified a therapeutic target in a category of highly aggressive and lethal lung and prostate cancers, for which effective treatment options were limited.

The discovery also reveals that selinexoralready used and approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for other pathologies, could sensitize these tumors to chemotherapy, reducing their plasticity, and thus opening up new treatment possibilities that could be rapidly re-proposed for clinical use. Neuroendocrine transformation is a process that some lung and prostate cancers undergo, often as a result of acquired resistance to targeted therapies. Once transformed, these tumors become highly resistant to conventional treatments, leading to low survival rates in patients.

Lung cancer

Interestingly, lung and prostate cancers that have undergone neuroendocrine transformation bear similarities to small cell lung cancers, which are also highly aggressive. Building on previous findings related to small cell lung cancers, which are dependent on the nuclear transporter exportin-1, the research team, led by Alvaro Quintanal-Villalonga of the American Association for the Advancement of Scienceinvestigated whether transformed neuroendocrine tumors possessed a similar vulnerability.

Prostate cancer

The research team found that, prior to transformation, lung and prostate cancers harbored high amounts of exportin-1, which the scientists linked to the inactivation of the tumor suppressor genes TP53 and RB1. As a result, the tumors were unusually sensitive to selinexor. Treatment with selinexor, in mice with early stage lung and prostate tumors, prevented neuroendocrine transformation and potentiated the anticancer effects of drugs approved anticancer drugs, come l’enzalutamide, against consolidated tumors transformed into neuroendocrine. “Safe exportin-1 inhibitors are already available in the clinic, which could facilitate the transposition of their approach for these difficult-to-treat malignancies”, declared the authors.

See also  GF Vip: faints in front of Alfonso Signorini | Panic in the studio - NewsCinema Magazine

In conclusion, this research offers new perspectives in the fight against aggressive lung and prostate cancers, providing a possible combination of therapies to improve the effectiveness of existing treatments and enhance the chances of a cure for patients affected by these serious pathologies.

You may also like

More precise Artificial Intelligence in diagnoses |

The Revival of Colle Oppio: Fratelli d’Italia Secures...

Hungarian Athletes Explore Traditional Chinese Medicine at FISU...

Ketamine increasingly used against depression, but beware of...

Postpartum depression: there is the drug

FDA Approves First Pill for Postpartum Depression –...

Attempts to escape, the honeymoon alone: ​​the mystery...

4 delicious variants of the classic to try

four arrested, there is also Kata’s uncle

Lose Weight Without Diet: Expert Tips for Weight...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy