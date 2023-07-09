AI decodes brain cancer genome during surgery. « Medicine in the Library

AI decodes brain cancer genome during surgery.

Scientists have designed an AI tool that can rapidly decode brain tumor DNA to determine its molecular identity during surgery, critical information that can take days to weeks with the current approach .

Knowing the molecular type of a tumor allows neurosurgeons to make decisions such as how much brain tissue to remove and whether to place anticancer drugs directly into the brain, while the patient is still on the operating table.

“Right now, even state-of-the-art clinical practice cannot profile tumors at the molecular level during surgery. Our instrument overcomes this challenge by extracting hitherto untapped biomedical signals from frozen pathological slidessaid senior study author Kun-Hsing Yu, assistant professor of biomedical informatics at the Blavatnik Institute at HMS.

“The ability to determine intraoperative molecular diagnosis in real time, during surgery, can aid the development of real-time precision oncology“, added Yu.

The tool, called CHARM (Cryosection Histopathology Assessment and Review Machine), is available free of charge for other researchers. It has yet to be clinically validated through tests in real-life settings and approved by the FDA before distribution to hospitals, the research team said.

CHARM was developed using 2,334 brain tumor samples from 1,524 people with glioma from three different patient populations. When tested on a series of never-before-seen brain samples, the tool distinguished tumors with specific molecular mutations with 93% accuracy and successfully classified three major types of gliomas with distinct molecular characteristics that carry different prognoses and respond differently to treatments.

A report on the work, conducted by researchers from the Harvard Medical Schoolwas published in the magazine With.

Read the full text of the article:

Machine learning for cryosection pathology predicts the 2021 WHO classification of glioma

MacLean P. Nasrallah, Junhan Zhao, Cheng Che Tsai, David Meredith, Eliana Marostica, Keith L. Ligon, Jeffrey A. Golden, Kun-Hsing Yu

Med Published: July 07, 2023 DOI:

Source: Harvard Medical School

