Aifa’s turning point: free pill for all women

Free contraceptives for all women. The price and reimbursement committee (CPR) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has given the go-ahead for the decision to make oral contraception free for women of all age groups. The total cost for the state coffers is estimated at around 140 million euros a year. For months, Aifa had been discussing the hypothesis of making the pill free for all, as France has already decided to do, which however only offers it to the under 25s. But some Regions had already moved in this direction.

In fact, in recent years, various Italian regions have already decided to deliver the pill free of charge to certain categories of women in health centres. Starting with girls up to 25 years old. In Tuscany, unemployed women and those who have terminated their pregnancy have been added (in this case the drug has been used for 24 months). From 2018, similar rules also apply in Emilia-Romagna, Puglia and Lombardy. However, until now, women have had to go to the counseling center to get the drug.