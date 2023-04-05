Il fine particles o Pm2,5the set of solid or liquid pollutants suspended in the air, could affect the accumulation of genetic mutations related to lung cancer and promote cancer progression. To support this hypothesis a new study, described in the journal Nature and conducted by the scientists of the Francis Crick Institute from London. The research team, led by Charles Swanton, used data collected by the UK Biobank to evaluate the link between exposure to high levels of air pollution and the risk of developing lung cancer, which can arise from the cells of the bronchi, bronchioles and alveoli forming a mass that can obstruct the flow of air, or causing internal bleeding pulmonary or bronchial. This neoplasm is also associated with a high risk of metastasis.

According to estimates by the Italian Association of Cancer Registries (Airtum), in 2020 they were diagnosed 40,800 new lung cancer cases nationwide, with a net prevalence among men compared to women. In recent years, however, a moderate decrease in gender disparity seems to emerge, probably due to the different change in smoking habits in the male and female population. Based on the data available today, we read on the website of theItalian Association for Cancer Research (Airc), one in 10 men and one in 35 women run the risk of developing lung cancer, which in our country is responsible for about 34 thousand new dead every year.

To further understand the level of knowledge about this aggressive malignancy, the researchers looked at information about 407,509 individuals, 32,957 of whom had been diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime. The team used data collected in England, Taiwan, South Korea and Canada. Fine particulate matter, the authors explain, can reach the depths of the lung and settle within the alveoli or bronchi, affecting the risk of mutations of specific genes. Previous research has shown that certain environmental factors may increase lung cancer risk. In this work, the scientists demonstrated that PM2.5 can cause changes in the gene Egfr o Krascommonly associated with non-small cell lung cancer.

The preliminary results were then validated in a cohort of 228 people originating from Canada. In this database, scientists have identified a correlation between three years’ exposure to fine particulate pollution and one higher incidence of lung cancer. Considering a twenty-year time frame, however, the association did not seem so clear. This discrepancy therefore suggests that an exposure period of three years is sufficient influence the likelihood of developing cancer.

The research team finally used experiments on mice to analyze the cellular mechanisms underlying the progression of carcinoma linked to atmospheric changes. This made it possible to establish that the particulate seems capable of triggering a influx of immune cells and the release of interleukin-1β, a pro-inflammatory signaling molecule, in lung cells. This process can exacerbate cellular inflammation and promote replication of cancer cells, guiding tumor progression. Furthermore, according to what emerged from the investigation, the scientific team argues that alveolar cells type II (AT2) could play a key role in the development of the neoplasm.

Overall, the authors write, the work indicates that fine particulate matter could represent a possible promoter of lung cancer, exacerbating the alterations not genetic mutations related to cancer risk. Indeed, understanding the mechanisms underlying these processes is fundamental for the design of new cancer prevention strategies. With this in mind, the scientists conclude, it is necessary to start considering the air quality as a necessary parameter to ensure public health.

by Valentina Di Paola