The first quarter of the year closed for the Argentine automotive industry with a growth of 28.1% compared to the same period last year, with a total of 134,574 vehicles.

This progress was the result of a 25.6% growth in exports, with 67,738 units, 56.8% of which were destined for Brazil, 10.1% for Peru and 9.2% for Colombia.

But even stronger was the jump in sales of national units to dealerships, which jumped 37.9%, to total 59,298 vehicles, mainly due to the lock imposed by the national government on imports of finished units to avoid the dollar out.

The data was reported this Wednesday by the Association of Automotive Factories (Adefa) according to which production reached 61,104 units in March, with an increase of 25.4% year-on-year.

Exports in the third month were 32,420 units, which implies an increase of 31.7% in the same period.

According to the report, with 22 business days of activity, the automotive terminals produced 32% more in March than in February.

In this way, the data confirms the forecasts that the industry had set at the beginning of this year. In 2022, this industry manufactured 537,000 vehicles and by 2023 it expects an advance of 13.6%.

In this regard, the president of Adefa, Martín Galdeano, said: “This result highlights the importance of joint work in the value chain, permanent dialogue and public-private articulation to find the mechanisms that allow sustaining this growth in a very challenging context. ”.

In the Adefa report, it was reflected that in March wholesale sales to dealerships rose 12.6% year-on-year and 26.4% compared to February, after reaching 38,087 units.

Meanwhile, between January and March, a total of 90,324 units were sold to networks, 13.7% more than in the same period of 2022.

Last week, the Association of Automotive Dealers of (Acara) confirmed that 39,442 units were patented in March, which represented an increase of 14.2% year-on-year, while at the end of the quarter the increase was 12.3%.

