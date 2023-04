President and AKP Chairman Erdoğan made evaluations on the agenda in the live broadcast he attended. Making a statement about former Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, who said, “I do not intend to enter active politics,” Erdoğan said, “We are making serious preparations to further strengthen our economic policies. The team under the coordination of Mehmet Şimşek is making preparations in this direction.” “I DON’T CONSIDER ENTERING ACTIVE POLITICS” Last month, Erdogan said: […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook