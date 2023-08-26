Home » Alert in San Giuliano as Dengue Virus Infects Worker in Industrial Area
Health

Alert in San Giuliano as Dengue Virus Infects Worker in Industrial Area

by admin
Alert in San Giuliano as Dengue Virus Infects Worker in Industrial Area

Alert in San Giuliano for a worker infected with the Dengue virus who yesterday, Thursday, stayed in via Po in the hamlet of Sesto Ulteriano. His health conditions are not known, as he is a man who does not live in the area but who went to the industrial area for professional reasons.

The Public Hygiene and Health Service notified the Municipality in a timely manner, therefore the mayor Marco Segala immediately launched an ordinance on Thursday for the disinfestation of private and public areas located within a radius of 200 meters from the place in via Po where the infected patient went. The interventions were held this morning, Friday, from 3 to 5. This is the first case in South Milan of the infection which is transmitted by the bite of some types of mosquitoes.

The complete article can be found in the newspaper on newsstands and in the digital version of Saturday 26 August.

See also  THE UNIVERSITY INTENSIVE CARE UNIT OF THE CONA HOSPITAL REOPENS TO VISITS BY FAMILIES

You may also like

Pharmacies check how medicines work together

“Inseparable on vacation”, take a photo with your...

Dengue Outbreak: Suspected Case Reported in Bologna

Federal cabinet passes cannabis law

Harvard Medical School Study Reveals Dangerous Errors in...

Rome, Lukaku closer: live transfer market news

The Overweight Generation: High Risk of Early Death...

high blood pressure|hardening of the arteries|vascular disease|arteriosclerosis |...

Denise Austin’s Core Series: Rejuvenating Fitness for People...

The power of thought will suffice: here are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy