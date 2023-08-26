Alert in San Giuliano as Dengue Virus Infects Worker in Industrial Area

Alert in San Giuliano for a worker infected with the Dengue virus who yesterday, Thursday, stayed in via Po in the hamlet of Sesto Ulteriano. His health conditions are not known, as he is a man who does not live in the area but who went to the industrial area for professional reasons.

The Public Hygiene and Health Service notified the Municipality in a timely manner, therefore the mayor Marco Segala immediately launched an ordinance on Thursday for the disinfestation of private and public areas located within a radius of 200 meters from the place in via Po where the infected patient went. The interventions were held this morning, Friday, from 3 to 5. This is the first case in South Milan of the infection which is transmitted by the bite of some types of mosquitoes.

The complete article can be found in the newspaper on newsstands and in the digital version of Saturday 26 August.

