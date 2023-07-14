Alessia Marcuzzi in Beasts? “I could do damage”: very heavy confessions

Alessia Marcuzzi confirmed in Rai. Thus the presenter, ex Mediasetapproaches the second edition of Boomerissima. Yet the one on Rai 2 is not the only program for which he would make false papers. When asked which broadcast would not have been lost for any reason, the presenter replied Beasts, a well-known program by Francesca Fagnani.

“I – he admitted on davidemaggio.it – I’m someone who tells anything and therefore it could be a serious problem”. The reason is clear: “If you ask me a question I could do damage. I told her so I wouldn’t go. Then you never know”. Meanwhile she is very ready for hers Boomerissima. This year, however, there will be news: “I’ll try to better define boomers and millennials because I’m not a real boomer either, I’m part of generation x”. But not only: “I’d like to dance even with the music of the millennials”.

Many guests from the eighties and nineties who have been sought for the show. One, however, is what Alessia would have wanted from the first episode: Rick Astleyknown among other things, for the song Never Gonna Give You Up, with which he made his debut in 1987. “I tried but he was busy and then there are budget problems”. There is also another wish: “I would also like someone from the historical television series of the eighties and nineties such as Magnum PI, A – Team, Charlie’s Angels”.