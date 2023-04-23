Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia: three new cars to be reborn

Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia in the coming years they will try to be reborn with numerous new models. In particular, there are three models for each brand that we believe could make the difference in the future in increasing the sales of the three Italian houses in search of precious market shares.

As for Alfa Romeo, it will debut in 2024 a new compact SUV which will bring the Alfa back into segment B of the market which currently accounts for over 3 million sales globally each year. This will also be the first Alfa Romeo car to have an all-electric version.

Here are the models that will relaunch Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia

Another very important model for the relaunch of the Alfa Romeo will be the new Alfa Romeo Giulia which we will see in 2025 and which will play a central role in the future range of the Milanese house which aims to become a real global premium brand. This car will be the first Alfa Romeo to have only 100 percent electric versions in its range. Also expected is a Quadrifoglio version with approx 1.000 cavalli.

Another very important model for Alfa Romeo will undoubtedly be the future flagship that we will see in 2027 and which will be a coupé sedan almost 5 meters long. This car will have the task of bringing the Alfa to success in important markets such as the United States and China.

In addition to Alfa Romeo, Fiat will also launch three important models in the coming years. The first to arrive will be there new Fiat 600 which as we know will be a 4,1 long compact SUV that will be manufactured in Poland and we will see in the coming months. It will also debut by the end of the year new Mickey, which will return as an AMI Citroen-style electric quadricycle. Finally, the third Fiat model that we believe will make the difference in the relaunch of the brand is the heir to the Fiat Punto which will be unveiled by the end of next year. This model could bring many new customers to the Turin house.

As far as Lancia is concerned, all three models envisaged are, in our opinion, fundamental for its relaunch. In 2024 it will be unveiled new generation of Ypsilon which in 2025 will also have the HF version. In 2026 it will be the turn of new Lancia Gammafuture flagship of the brand while in 2028 it will be the turn of the new Delta. With these three cars Lancia wants to be the protagonist in the premium segment of the car market together with Alfa Romeo.