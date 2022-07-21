Home Health Alienware Introduces AMD Advantage Gaming Laptop m17 R5 with FHD 480Hz High Refresh Rate Display
Alienware Introduces AMD Advantage Gaming Laptop m17 R5 with FHD 480Hz High Refresh Rate Display

Alienware Introduces AMD Advantage Gaming Laptop m17 R5 with FHD 480Hz High Refresh Rate Display

Alienware launched the Alienware m17 R5, the first 17-inch AMD Advantage gaming laptop, equipped with a FHD 480Hz ultra-high refresh rate display.

The Alienware m17 R5 features an AMD Ryzen 6000 laptop processor with a Radoen RX 6000 graphics processor and, for the first time, a new AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT 12 GB GDDR6 laptop GPU.

AMD Smart technology includes: SmartShift Max dynamically allocates CPU, GPU power supply, SmartAccess Memory allows CPU to access GPU memory more efficiently, FreeSync update rate synchronization and other functions.

At the same time, the Alienware m17 R5 is equipped with a FHD 480Hz update rate and a 3ms response speed screen, which has smoother game images, no jitter, ghosting and other issues, and can effectively reduce system latency.

It also provides Advanced Optimus, which can automatically switch off the hardware MUX to turn off the internal display, and the built-in hardware low blue light solution of ComfortView Plus, as well as functions such as Dolby Vision.

Alienware m17 R5 is now available, interested players can refer to the Alienware website.

source: dell.com

