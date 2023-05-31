All about aluminum poisoning, a risk that should not be underestimated

Aluminum is a toxic metal for humans, yet we often use it without realizing the harmful effects it can have on us.

It is part of our daily lives, yet very few imagine that aluminum is a very toxic metal, the risks of which can be really dangerous.

Each person who has handled aluminum can be affected in different ways. The best way to find out if you have toxic levels and/or if you are at risk for diseases related to this type of metal is through a hair, blood, urine tissue analysis and x-rays.

The places where the toxicity of aluminum is widespread are really numerous. In fact, we start from food packaging and common household products. Up to deodorants, tubes of toothpaste, supplements and medicines, cosmetics and kitchen utensils, pots, pans. In short, despite what one might think, this type of metal is truly ubiquitous.

Aluminum poisoning: the effects

Aluminum toxicity can cause a large number of symptoms, this is because it interferes with so many of our essential nutrients, so it’s not uncommon for a person to experience nutritional deficiencies. It is often associated with Alzheimer’s disease, anemia (including blood disorders), Parkinson’s disease, neuromuscular disorders, dementia, muscle and joint pain, headache, osteoporosis and bone problems, kidney and liver dysfunction, to dental caries.

Aluminum in the brain. One of the big problems with toxicity is that it interferes with brain function, including memory. Aluminum has also been linked to kidney and liver problems, including behavioral problems such as autism in children.

Alzheimer’s disease. Some studies have shown that increased exposure to aluminum can increase the rate of development of Alzheimer’s disease by 50%. Alzheimer’s disease is the memory disease that affects many of the elderly who lose their memory, but this is becoming more prevalent in younger people. Numerous studies have shown that increased accumulation of this metal in people with Alzheimer’s is a clear indication that aluminum toxicity is a factor.

Metabolic disorders. This metal causes many metabolic disorders, these types of disorders can affect any part of the body and/or mind, metabolic disorders occur when the normal nutritional metabolism cannot function properly which can lead to any disease or disorder.