Santoro: “Fazio and Annunziata? I can’t stand them. Here’s how he got back to Rai…”

Santoro: “Fazio 40 years in Rai? It’s not true, he was kicked out and taken back”

Michele Santoro thunder against Fabio Fazio and Lucy Announced: “Io I can’t stand either of them“. The journalist recalls anecdotes related to the two colleagues who have decided to leave the Rai because it disagrees with the government line Melons. Santoro disputes that victim narrative: The narratives they make – Santoro says to DiMartedì on La7 – are always a bit phony. It is not true that Fazio was 40 years old uninterrupted in Rai, He has gone off to work a La7 when he was from Telecom, didn’t even make a bet…”, about that project called “TeleSogno”. Fazio emerged from that adventure devastatedwas much richer than before but people she looked at him wrong. I did not return to Rai. But he does. He didn’t come back just for the good offices of his agent, he is returned also because the politics she wanted him to come back…”.

Also on the Annunziata Santoro goes down hard: “When you leave Rai saying you don’t agree with this government, one must remember which was the guarantee president when Silvio was in charge Berlusconi. Lucia Annunziata took over from Paolo Mieli, who resigned after making Enzo’s return a condition BiagiDaniele Luttazzi and Michael Santoro. Lucia Annunziata took over. These two colleagues were the linchpin around which a cultural policy in Rai revolved around exclusions”. Santoro reiterates once again that “the company would have done well to keep them. But I’m not the company and I’m not a public service holding out a different thought, which he was out earlier toowhen they were in the center of the baba…”.

