All the methods to beat the heat: some are very old

To combat the heat there are some infallible remedies to implement: some are very old, but really efficient.

Summers are hotter and hotter, unbearable for afa e temperature. Italy too is increasingly in the grip of a climate that is difficult to manage. And, according to the weather forecast, it seems to be waiting for another heat wave.

In addition to tools such as air conditioners and fans that offer valuable support, there are tricks that guarantee health and well-being at any age.

How to beat the heat: ancient remedies

The Ministry of Health invites you to be very careful. When the temperatures are boiling and the heat is unbearable, in fact, it is important to understand that such a condition is risky even for those who are perfectly healthy. The first rule is to drink a lot and eat lots of fruit and vegetables, wear light clothes, don’t go out during the hottest hours, lower the shutters or open the curtains to block the sun’s rays and always have a balcony or window open for air exchange.

Simple solutions against the heat (tantasalute.it)

In antiquity the fan and not even the air conditioner were there, therefore there was the possibility of refreshing the space with alternative tools. According to studies, loose, warm clothing is optimal because it helps the hot air out and helps cool air to circulate. Another widely used method was hanging damp cloths, when the wind blew the water was dispersed and allowed the surrounding space to be refreshed. In the noble palaces there are still rooms of the Scirocco, they are caves in which thanks to the position and the absence of the sun, the temperature was adequate. In Mediterranean countries, low-rise, white buildings have long been the solution to keep the temperature stable. Having a fountain is a great way to cool off with some continuity or a system to vaporize water into the air.

Even where you choose to use a modern system like the air conditioner, be careful. All that glitters is not gold and, beyond the crazy costs in the bill, the concern is for health. That constant cold air leads to various types of problems for the neck, back, stiff neck and can even lead to a real cold. All without considering the allergy caused by dust that gets trapped in the filters, which should be cleaned on a regular basis and not once a year. Furthermore, it is even difficult to manage the temperature. If it’s over thirty degrees outside, you can’t set the air conditioner to 18 because you run the risk of getting a heat stroke when you leave the house.

What can be done instead is to improve the humidity of the air, often the real culprit of that sensation is suffocation in the hottest hours. It can be managed with the dehumidifier of the air conditioner but also with a bucket of salt placed in the various rooms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

