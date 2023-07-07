Home » Tumors: thanks to Pnrr operating digital mammography at Cro – Sanità
Health

Tumors: thanks to Pnrr operating digital mammography at Cro – Sanità

by admin
Tumors: thanks to Pnrr operating digital mammography at Cro – Sanità

(ANSA) – AVIANO, JULY 07 – At the Oncological Reference Center of Aviano (Pordenone) a new digital mammography with tomosynthesis has recently become operational, which the Institute purchased thanks to the funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. This is one of the first Pnrr projects to come to a conclusion in the health sector.

The cost of the equipment – which replaces the one previously used by Oncological Radiology – is 151,000 euros, entirely financed through the Next Generation EU project tenders.

It is an innovative machine that will allow the execution of various breast screening and diagnostic procedures, including tomosynthesis exams (i.e. in 3D) and the execution of guided biopsies, and is equipped with artificial intelligence software to calculate the breast density.

“It is cutting-edge technological equipment and represents an important requirement for achieving and maintaining, over time, the requirements for international accreditation of the Cro Breast Unit” underlines the regional health councilor of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Riccardo Riccardi .

Indeed, the Oncological Reference Center of Aviano recently obtained confirmation of its certification as a European Center of Excellence issued by the European Society of Breast Cancer Specialists. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

See also  Until the end of June, patients can still report to around 20 clinics nationwide to avoid chronic pain: an outpatient therapy program from a scientific study makes this possible

You may also like

Anti Alzheimer’s drug approved in the USA

Covid: stop isolating positives. In Parliament there is...

New Drug Leqembi by Eisai Holds Promise in...

The Heart-Healthy Benefits of Watermelon: A Refreshing Summer...

Is eating canned tuna good for you? Study...

New heat wave, orange dot on Sunday in...

New Therapy Inclisiran Introduced in Piedmont to Fight...

Iss. here comes the mosquito alarm: that’s why

When baldness is linked to a pathology: how...

What happens if parents burn out?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy