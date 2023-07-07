Tumors: thanks to Pnrr operating digital mammography at Cro – Sanità

(ANSA) – AVIANO, JULY 07 – At the Oncological Reference Center of Aviano (Pordenone) a new digital mammography with tomosynthesis has recently become operational, which the Institute purchased thanks to the funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. This is one of the first Pnrr projects to come to a conclusion in the health sector.



The cost of the equipment – which replaces the one previously used by Oncological Radiology – is 151,000 euros, entirely financed through the Next Generation EU project tenders.



It is an innovative machine that will allow the execution of various breast screening and diagnostic procedures, including tomosynthesis exams (i.e. in 3D) and the execution of guided biopsies, and is equipped with artificial intelligence software to calculate the breast density.



“It is cutting-edge technological equipment and represents an important requirement for achieving and maintaining, over time, the requirements for international accreditation of the Cro Breast Unit” underlines the regional health councilor of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Riccardo Riccardi .



Indeed, the Oncological Reference Center of Aviano recently obtained confirmation of its certification as a European Center of Excellence issued by the European Society of Breast Cancer Specialists. (HANDLE).



