Weather forecast. Starting with other storms, then African anticyclone but not for everyone « 3B Meteo

Weather. Unstable start next week, then African anticyclone

After the brief sunny respite Sunday, the new week will open with the passage of another unstable impulse, driven by the vast depression that will station over Scandinavia. They will follow Monday showers and thunderstorms that will affect the Alps, especially central-eastern Italy, Triveneto, upper Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, extending to the middle Adriatic side up to Marche and Abruzzo, locally also intense. Instead, it will go better in the Tyrrhenian regions and in the South, where the sun will prevail and temperatures will rise again.

Beginning of the week trend

Even the day of Tuesday will see a similar evolution, with a new unstable impulse that will trigger showers and thunderstorms over a large part of Northern Italy and the central regions, especially the Adriatic. In the South, on the other hand, the presence of high pressure at low Mediterranean latitudes will favor more sunny weather.

Between Wednesday and Thursday some storm instability is still expected in the North, between the Alps and the Po Valley, while the strengthening of the African anticyclone will begin in the Centre-South, with more stable weather and rising temperatures.

It will probably be the prelude to a subsequent and more intense comeback of the African anticyclone, destined, at the end of the week, to embrace all of central-southern Europe. The conditions would therefore be mainly sunny and temperatures would undergo a marked increase throughout Italy, with values ​​widely above 35°C and even beyond, especially in the Centre-South. However, only the Alpine areas and part of Northern Italy could remain partially uncovered by the anticyclonic protection, and marginally exposed to the passage of the tails of the sliding fronts at high European latitudes. However, this is a trend that could undergo changes, given the time distance. We advise you to follow the next updates.

Second part of the week trend

