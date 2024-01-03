all the negotiations and news today 2 January 20…

22:41 – Contacts between Inter Lecco for Salcedo: the Nerazzurri would have given priority to Lecco over Ternana who made a move in recent days. Insertion can be decisive.

8.41pm – Bari, Karlo Lulic’s signing tomorrow. He arrives permanently from Frosinone, having won the race with Sudtirol after the relaunch.

8.14pm – Genoa, Hefti’s move to Montpellier is official: loan operation with right of redemption at 2-3 million euros.

8.06pm – Catanzaro, contacts initiated for Soleri from Palermo. Difficult negotiation: the club doesn’t want to give the player away, but Catanzaro will try. He is another target for the attack in addition to Moro and Gliozzi. Maric from Monza also likes it, a discussion unrelated to that of Katseris.

19:15 – Il Genoa is defining the passage of Staple al Montpellier (here is the news from recent days). Incoming Alessandro Zanoliwho will take his place in the squad.

18.28 – With a statement on their Twitter profile, Frosinone announced a new reinforcement. “Farès Ghedjemis is a new player for Frosinone Calcio. The striker born in 2002 will wear the yellow and blue shirt until June 30, 2026”. The footballer was purchased by the French club Rouen 1899.

17.49 – Another release in sight for Verona. Martin Honglamidfielder born in 1998, will move to Spain, where the Granada.

17.28 – Verona very active, between incoming and outgoing negotiations, in these first hours of the January transfer market. The yellow-blues have put themselves in their sights Ridvan Yilmaz, Turkish left back born in 2001 owned by Glascow Rangers. For him, 13 appearances and 1 goal between the championship and the national cup this season. Gunter is out now: the defender born in 1994 is a target of Como and the negotiation is at a very advanced stage.

17.08 – Double return to base for two Frosinone youngsters. The club communicated this with an official note issued on its social channels: “Il Frosinone Football communicates that the players Alessandro Selvini (class of 2004) e Evan Bouabre (born in 2003) return to the yellow-blue club from loans with the sports club Rimini Football Club“.

17.05 – Al As (Series B) was proposed Bohinen from Salernitana. At the moment the figures for the operation are considered high, but the midfielder born in 1999 is a player that Como really likes.

16.50 – With Napoli having closed due to the arrival of Mazzocchi from Salernitana (all the details HERE), now the Genoa is awaiting the final green light – which should arrive shortly – for Alessandro Zanoliexterior born in 2000.

16.33 – An “old acquaintance” to try to strengthen Pippo Inzaghi’s midfield. As reported by Davide Abrescia on Sky SportSalernitana has once again put Hans Nicolussi Caviglia in their sights, midfielder born in 2000 owned by Juventus. We remember that the footballer has already worn the Salernitana shirt in Serie A from January to June 2023, collecting 12 appearances and 1 goal. President Iervolino’s club therefore has asked for information for Nicolussi, However, it remains to be seen what Juventus will decide, as they still have a delicate situation in midfield from a numerical point of view.

15.41 – Andrea D’Amico, Terracciano agentarrived in these minutes at Casa Milan. The right winger born in 2003 from Verona has been proposed and the Rossoneri club also likes him a lot, but they have to deal with competition from Fiorentina who moved first on the player and could decide whether to close.

3.14pm – In the next few hours Salvatore Molina will officially become a new player of the South Tyrol. The midfielder born in 1992, currently released after the end of his adventure with Bari, will sign the contract tomorrow.

13.17 – Bresciamade for the arrival on loan with right of redemption of Michele Avella dal Frosinone. The goalkeeper born in 1900 will be in town tomorrow to sign the contract.

13.14 – Catanzaroongoing dialogues for contract renewals Brighenti, Sounas and Verna until 2025. The club’s intention is to confirm the bloc that won the Lega Pro championship last season.

12:53 – Barirelaunch at the last minute for Karlo Lulic of the Frosinone: close agreement (Details here)

LIVE transfer market: the latest news

All the news on the negotiations and movements in the Italian transfer market, in Serie A and Serie B, and abroad today, Tuesday 2 January 2024, constantly updated.

