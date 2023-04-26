Home » The driving license and health card arrive on the IO app
Health

The driving license and health card arrive on the IO app

by admin
The driving license and health card arrive on the IO app

Patentelectoral card e health insurance card are about to be entered into IO appsthe digital access point to public services, which we have all come to know with the Green Pass Covid, the CashBack and the Holiday Bonus but which also offers numerous other functions (for example INPS and INAIL) in addition to the possibility of making payments PagoPA.

The timing of the release of the new documents in electronic format is not known at the moment but, based on the advances provided by the Undersecretary for Innovation Alessio Butti, the first news for the “State App” will be available by the end of 2023:

anticipating the path envisaged by the EU for the European electronic wallet.

New services on the IO App

Licence, health and electoral card – accessible via QR-Code on the IO APP – will be in practice digital documents with full legal validity, usable in all respects like those on physical media, which will no longer need to be presented in paper form. Services connected to the new documents will then also be implemented on the app: for example, the license holder will be able to receive traffic fines.

There are also new services related to the School on the way, starting from payment of fees. In some cases this service is already present but depends on the degree of digitization and the adhesion of individual institutions, while the extension of the service is planned for everyone.

How it works and how to use the IO App

The IO app (downloadable from the App store for those with an iPhone and from the Play Store for those with one smartphone with Android operating system) allows you to access multiple Public Administration services without having to register separately for agency services. On the dedicated web portal you can consult the complete list of all administrations participating (currently 12,790), with the related services available (197,960).

See also  Food intolerances, what they are and how to recognize them

At a national level, on APP IO there are the social security funds, INPS and INAIL, the ACI, the Revenue Agency, the various Ministries and various agencies. At the local level, the list includes thousands of entities.

To access public services you always need thedigital identity (Spid, Electronic Identity Card or National Services Card), while it is also possible to set up a series of services customizable such as alerts on deadlines payment or calendar reminders.

You may also like

Risk of malnutrition with the slimming drug “of...

Alexandra Köhler takes over as chair of the...

AUSL Modena – Promotion of health in prison,...

Apple is developing a new AI-powered health coaching...

Aging promotes diseases of the heart and lungs

EU bans software and equipment from Russia and...

At home instead of in a nursing home:...

Travel to Dhaka: can I get vaccinated against...

Is it true that eating without salt is...

The majority of Germans expect poorer medical care

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy