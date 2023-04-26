The driving license and health card arrive on the IO app

Patentelectoral card e health insurance card are about to be entered into IO appsthe digital access point to public services, which we have all come to know with the Green Pass Covid, the CashBack and the Holiday Bonus but which also offers numerous other functions (for example INPS and INAIL) in addition to the possibility of making payments PagoPA.

The timing of the release of the new documents in electronic format is not known at the moment but, based on the advances provided by the Undersecretary for Innovation Alessio Butti, the first news for the “State App” will be available by the end of 2023:

anticipating the path envisaged by the EU for the European electronic wallet.

New services on the IO App

Licence, health and electoral card – accessible via QR-Code on the IO APP – will be in practice digital documents with full legal validity, usable in all respects like those on physical media, which will no longer need to be presented in paper form. Services connected to the new documents will then also be implemented on the app: for example, the license holder will be able to receive traffic fines.

There are also new services related to the School on the way, starting from payment of fees. In some cases this service is already present but depends on the degree of digitization and the adhesion of individual institutions, while the extension of the service is planned for everyone.

How it works and how to use the IO App

The IO app (downloadable from the App store for those with an iPhone and from the Play Store for those with one smartphone with Android operating system) allows you to access multiple Public Administration services without having to register separately for agency services. On the dedicated web portal you can consult the complete list of all administrations participating (currently 12,790), with the related services available (197,960).

At a national level, on APP IO there are the social security funds, INPS and INAIL, the ACI, the Revenue Agency, the various Ministries and various agencies. At the local level, the list includes thousands of entities.

To access public services you always need thedigital identity (Spid, Electronic Identity Card or National Services Card), while it is also possible to set up a series of services customizable such as alerts on deadlines payment or calendar reminders.