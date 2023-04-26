Larusmiani inaugurates the new boutique in the Quadrilatero

101 years after its foundation, Larusmians inaugurates the new boutique in via Verri 10. As anticipated last Februarythe luxury brand has repositioned its presence within the Quadrilatero, inserted between the flagship of Gucci and the new store of Chanelwith a store and a renewed concept, ‘r/evolution 101’, which presents itself – specifies the brand in a note – “like a modern temple dedicated to male lifestyle, in the wake of the tradition of the Larusmiani brand”.

Located in the center of the Quadrilatero, the store covers 300 square meters on two floors with an industrial environment and automotive references. “The renovated space reflects the visual language and contemporary aesthetics of the Larusmiani brand, strongly rooted in a Milanese style made of sobriety and refinement, where attention to fabrics, craftsmanship and details have always been and will always be the main protagonists of a ‘timeless’ style”, says the maison. The concept, interior & retail design of the boutique was conceived by the creative director Sirius Barillarowhile the architectural project, with the development of interior design, is signed by the architect Benedetto Camerana.

The new boutique will host ‘the automotive gallery’ on the ground floor, a permanent project with an exhibition of exclusive cars, works of art, concept cars and Art Cars from museums or private collections. On the occasion of the opening, one of the historic cars of the will be on display for the first time until the beginning of May Alfa Romeo Museum of Arese (Milan): the Alfa Romeo Carabo, to which a bespoke handmade in Italy capsule collection will also be dedicated, made up of hand-painted outerwear, t-shirts and coin trays.