All the news about cars that took place in August (new models, laws, speed cameras, bonuses, fuel prices)

How much new in August 2023 with the automotive industry it has presented several novelties, including models such as the Hyundai i20 and the Peugeot 2008, as well as limited editions such as the Mini Clubman Final Edition and exclusive vehicles such as the Ferrari Roma Spider and the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. In the new Highway Code, important changes include the introduction of life imprisonment for serious infringements and the figure of the safety car to manage road accidents. The changes in the Code also provide for a streamlined process for approving speed cameras, raising concerns about their accuracy.

New car incentives are being developed at government level, while the eco-bonus for electric and full hybrid vehicles has been reintroduced in Sicily. Fuel prices have increased with reduced inventories of refined products and shutdowns of some refineries are affecting prices. The price of Brent oil is approaching $83, heralding further increases in fuel prices. Let’s take stock:

New car models arrived in August

The activity of the automotive industry continued without interruption in the month of August 2023, bringing a series of innovations. Among these we point out Hyundai i20 e Peugeot 2008. Limited editions such as the Mini Clubman Final Edition and exclusive cars such as the Ferrari Roma Spider and the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. Particularly relevant was the review of the third generation of the Hyundai i20, which took place after three years and was characterized by the introduction of many innovations. The restyling interventions focused on the front, with changes to the bumper and grille, giving the vehicle a more aggressive design. Peugeot then communicated the prices of the renewed Peugeot 2008, which will be available on the Italian market with a base price of 25,850 euros. The range will be divided into three trim levels: Active, Allure and GT.

What changes with the new Highway Code

With the’update of the Highway Code significant changes of a regulatory nature have been introduced. These include the provision of life imprisonment as a penalty for serious infractions, together with the institution of the figure of the safety car for the coordination of road emergency situations. Here are the training courses for students to promote safe driving. This broad framework of changes also involves electric scooters, the regulation of which has been the subject of legislative interventions for some time. Outside the motorway networks, the obligation to display the has been introduced regional average price at service stations, calculated on the basis of data provided by the operators of the same. This mechanism facilitates the verification of the congruence of the prices charged with respect to the regional average.

Speed ​​cameras, important changes in effect

Until now, public administrations have used Speed ​​Cameras who have passed the homologation process for the detection of traffic offences. But following the changes made by the Council of Ministers, the approval of speed cameras will require a simplified procedure, eliminating the more rigorous approval process. This change may allow the use of equipment that has not passed certified and reliable field tests. Industry experts have highlighted that this change could increase the number of penalties due to the possible decrease in the accuracy of speed detection by speed cameras, now without the mandatory approval procedure. This scenario could make it more difficult for motorists to appeal against fines received, given the lack of reliable standardization of evidence.

Bonuses and incentives for motorists

I’m in preparation i new government incentives in the automotive sector. But new regional incentives are already available, including those in Sicily. Here it was reintroduced the eco-bonus, an economic support aimed at those who opt for the demolition of outdated and polluting petrol or diesel vehicles to buy electric or complete hybrid vehicles. The objective of the regional government is to modernize the fleet circulating in Sicily, reducing the number of polluting vehicles and improving the quality of the urban air. The aim is to eliminate from the vehicle fleet cars classified as euro 0, euro 1, euro 2 and euro 3 in terms of environmental standards. The incentives concern the purchase of new electric and complete hybrid vehicles of Euro 6 environmental class and can be combined with the national eco-bonus. The Sicily Region provides a contribution of 5,000 euros for the purchase of electric vehicles and 2,500 euros for the purchase of complete hybrid vehicles.

Fuel prices, what happened

I petrol and diesel costs grow with the national averages of prices charged at filling stations in significant growth. Self-service petrol exceeded 1.88 euros per litre, reaching a 12-month high, during which a discount on excise duties of 30 cents per liter was in effect. Diesel reached 1.73 euros per litre, reaching the highest level since April. Eni has raised the recommended prices of petrol and diesel by two cents a litre, while Q8 was up by one cent a litre. The price of petrol in motorway services has increased to 2.2 euros. This increase was driven by declining reserves of refined products in the United States, combined with the temporary closures of some refineries in Europe, the United States and Asia. The value of Brent oil, which impacts the fuel market, is approaching $83.

