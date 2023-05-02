Allergic asthma: symptoms and treatments

Allergic asthma is a chronic disease typical of childhood and has a trend:

typically seasonal, in the case of pollen-related allergens,

maintain a perennial nature, in the case of allergens such as dust, mites, pets.

In this article

What are the causes of allergic asthma?

Genetic predisposition plays a crucial role in the development of bronchial asthma. Other triggers can be:

presence of other allergies that increase the risk of sensitization;

obesity;

deficiency of some nutrients in the diet such as omega-3, vitamin C, magnesium, selenium.

What are the differences with bronchial asthma?

The main difference lies precisely in the causes. In general, bronchial asthma is triggered by smog, tobacco smoke and exposure to irritating substances. The allergic one, as we have already seen, has an allergic reaction among the causes. Having said this, it should be remembered that the therapy for the two forms of asthma is very similar.

Symptoms of allergic asthma

Wheezing, wheezing (also called wheezing), chest tightness and cough are the recurrent respiratory symptoms of asthma. They can especially occur at night and/or early in the morning and can vary from hour to hour or from day to day.

How is the diagnosis reached?

First of all, the patient’s clinical history is analysed, then we proceed with spirometric tests, i.e. tests of respiratory function. Allergy tests are also done: if the patient is sensitive to pollen, mites or animals, it is probable that his allergy is the cause or one of the causes of asthma: in fact, the bronchi get irritated when in contact with these elements.

Treatment of allergic asthma

Asthma cannot be cured, but it can be treated effectively. The most effective drugs are the so-called background ones, such as i inhaled glucocorticosteroidsto be combined with a beta2 agonist (bronchodilator) in the case of persistent asthma or mild asthma attacks. The antileukotrienes, on the other hand, are used electively to fight exercise-induced asthma and for patients with asthma and rhinitis (which are the majority). However, in children with persistent asthma, continued exposure to allergens and pollutants can cause significant changes in response to medications, making disease control more difficult. Scientific studies have shown that, even at relatively low environmental concentrations, ozone and traffic dust are a direct cause of the increase in emergency room visits for asthma in children.

The triple extrafine combination in a single inhaler

There is also a new treatment choice for patients with uncontrolled asthma. It is ideal for patients with uncontrolled asthma, despite dual combination therapy (ICS+LABA), who are at risk of frequent respiratory crises and worsening lung function. It is the only one triple combination extrafine BDP/FF/G in a single inhaler. This therapy is effective in reducing severe exacerbations by one-third in asthmatics with persistent airflow limitation. The advantages are that of taking three active ingredients in a single inhaler. In this way following the therapy is easier and also improves adherence. Particularly important point given that in asthmatic patients it is stopped at 20 percent.

The environment

The mountain it is a favorable environment because, at an altitude of 1,500-2,000 metres, pollutants and allergens are practically absent and this determines a significant reduction in bronchial inflammation. Then, the low oxygen density promotes better expansion of the lung. Both effects help reduce bronchial hyperreactivity.

Physical activity with allergic asthma

The success of many asthmatic athletes shows that there are no limits to sports. You just have to choose the sport based on the severity of your asthma. In general, the most suitable is swimming, because it rarely causes crises even in those suffering from exertional asthma, and has a significant improvement effect on the respiratory system. It is well tolerated in children with stable asthma and increases lung function. Sports such as kayaking, canoeing, cross-country skiing, dance, martial arts, volleyball, basketball, hockey are also considered beneficial for the bronchi and lungs.

Read also…