“Almost 260 million more in 2022”

BARI – “In 2022 we spent 259,037,927 euros more on direct purchases of medicines in the hospital setting, i.e. well over the ceiling, while in the area of ​​concessions (pharmacies) the extra expense amounts to 7,217,019 euros, i.e. almost within the ceiling. The effects of these numbers envisage the automatic forfeiture of the DGs, in accordance with the law in force, for which each of their acts should be null and void.

This was stated by the President of the Regional Budget and Planning Commission, Fabiano Amati, commenting on the data presented today at the hearing by the Director of the pharmaceutical section, Paolo Stella.

“Unfortunately, the trend is always the same and it will be difficult to change if we continue to legislate and deliberate without demanding the execution of the laws and resolutions. The data for 2022 is unfortunately merciless. In the coming weeks we will verify the trend of the data for 2023 and it seems to me that even the most recent resolutions of the regional council are not implemented.”

