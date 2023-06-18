already sold out the limited editions – Virgilio Motori

Everything as expected: the limited editions of Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary I am already sold out as officially announced by Alfa Romeo. The Italian brand, which presented these special versions of its sports models to celebrate the 100 years of the Quadrifoglio brand, will produce 100 specimens for the Giulia and 100 for the Stelvio. All production was booked within a few weeks making the project a real success for the Italian house.

A tribute to 100 years of history

The versions Four-leaf clover 100th Anniversary from the Alfa Romeo Giulia e Stelvio they were presented during the racing weeks to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the iconic Alfa Romeo sports emblem. Indeed, the Quadrifoglio was born on 15 April 1923 when Ugo Sivocci drove the Corsa RL to victory in the Targa Florio, the first Alfa Romeo in history to be embellished (as a sign of good luck) with the Quadrifoglio Verde logo.

Over the following decades, the four-leaf clover became the symbol of Alfa Romeo sports production which then found one of its maximum expressions with the Giulia and, subsequently, the Stelvio in the Quadrifoglio version. The two sports cars in the Italian manufacturer’s price list have achieved great international success in recent years, also thanks to the presence of the engine 2.9 V6now boosted up to 520 CVentered the history of Alfa Romeo rightfully.

The special 100th Anniversary Quadrifoglio series can count on the mechanical limited slip differential, capable of optimizing the transfer of engine torque and increasing stability, agility and cornering speed. Alfa Romeo has enriched its sports cars with gold-coloured brake calipers and the use of carbon fiber for the creation of the grille and mirror caps. The equipment includes the Akrapovich exhaust system as well as the new adaptive Full-LED Matrix headlights.

Inside, the gold color returns, using the visible stitching, and there is room for the badge celebratory. The steering wheel, the central element of all Quadrifoglios, is covered in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon fiber inserts. Also present is the fully digital 12.3-inch TFT screen. The two special series could be ordered in just three liveries: Rosso Etna, Verde Montreal and Nero Vulcano.

A global special series

The success recorded by the Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary special series is further confirmation of the increasingly global nature of Alfa Romeo. THE 200 specimens which will come out of the Cassino plant, where the new Alfettathey will reach all containment. The production, in fact, will be distributed on all five continents. The new limited editions will therefore carry the symbol of Alfa Romeo’s sporting DNA all over the world.

In this way, the Italian house aims to pave the way for future projects as well. The new era of Alfa Romeo will begin in the coming years with new sports cars, including a supercar gives 1,000 hpwhich will replace Giulia and Stelvio and will have the task of continuing to give prestige to the ever more iconic Quadrifoglio emblem, guaranteeing a lot of sportiness (despite the necessary electrification), without compromise.