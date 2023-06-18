Rocket Lab Debuts HASTE Rocket with First Successful Suborbital Launch from Virginia Seite 1

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it successfully launched its first suborbital testbed

launch vehicle, called HASTE (Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron) for a confidential customer.

