Home » EM qualification: Lukaku saves a draw against Austria
Sports

EM qualification: Lukaku saves a draw against Austria

by admin
EM qualification: Lukaku saves a draw against Austria

Ralf Rangnick missed a win in the German coaching duel with Domenico Tedesco, but took another step towards the 2024 European Championship in his home country.

With the Austrian national football team, the long-standing Bundesliga coach fought a 1-1 (1-0) lead in Belgium after leading 1-0.

Austria are still undefeated after the third qualifying game and lead the group F table by three points. Tedesco’s Red Devils, who had previously won 3-0 in Sweden and 3-2 in Cologne against the German national team, gave up the first points at their new coach’s home debut and are second with four points from two games.

Freiburg’s Michael Gregoritsch gave the visitors the lead with a direct shot that Orel Mangala deflected (22′). With his 73rd international goal, record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku equalized for the Belgians, who had to do without their injured star Kevin De Bruyne (61st).

Former European champions Portugal are leading Group J with a maximum of nine points. With 3-0 (1-0) against Bosnia-Herzegovina, the team around veteran star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated their third win in three games. Bernardo Silva (44′) and Bruno Fernandes (77′, 90’+3′) scored the goals for the Portuguese.

See also  Palermo-City: Claudio Gomes arrives in Sicily

You may also like

hiking 1000km a year is better than running...

Signs against racism: Brazil wins in black

Mr. Liang became the lucky one of the...

NBA Draft 2023, several picks in the Top...

Pellegatti: ‘To interview Berlusconi you had to look...

These Swiss do without the 7th stage of...

Chen Yufei beats An Xiying and Li Shifeng...

41 dead, 38 are students

Special Olympics 2023: Lighthouse for inclusive sport

F1, Leclerc eliminated in Q2 in Canada: anger...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy