EM qualification: Lukaku saves a draw against Austria

Ralf Rangnick missed a win in the German coaching duel with Domenico Tedesco, but took another step towards the 2024 European Championship in his home country.

With the Austrian national football team, the long-standing Bundesliga coach fought a 1-1 (1-0) lead in Belgium after leading 1-0.

Austria are still undefeated after the third qualifying game and lead the group F table by three points. Tedesco’s Red Devils, who had previously won 3-0 in Sweden and 3-2 in Cologne against the German national team, gave up the first points at their new coach’s home debut and are second with four points from two games.

Freiburg’s Michael Gregoritsch gave the visitors the lead with a direct shot that Orel Mangala deflected (22′). With his 73rd international goal, record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku equalized for the Belgians, who had to do without their injured star Kevin De Bruyne (61st).

Former European champions Portugal are leading Group J with a maximum of nine points. With 3-0 (1-0) against Bosnia-Herzegovina, the team around veteran star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated their third win in three games. Bernardo Silva (44′) and Bruno Fernandes (77′, 90’+3′) scored the goals for the Portuguese.