also smog in the new list. The Catholic University study

On the occasion of World Heart Day, Professor Filippo Crea, professor of Cardiology at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and director of the Center of Excellence for Cardiovascular Sciences, spoke to highlight which are the elements that increase the probability of cardiovascular diseases, explaining how In recent years, some new ones have been discovered, which until now have remained little considered.

The traditional causes

There are 8 risk factors in total. The first four have been known since the 1960s to which the population has already been sensitized, even if with not always profitable results, and are hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes and cigarette smoking. «The first objective is therefore to fight them, with all the weapons available – explains the expert – But even when they are perfectly under control, the risk of a reinfarction or stroke is not eliminated. Blame the so-called residual risk, fueled by four new cardiovascular risk factors.” Which ones are they?

