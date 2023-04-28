Always volunteer: Luca Rota rewarded by Mattarella

Always on the front line to help the most vulnerable, whether they are sick, homeless or migrants.



Luca Rota, 60, a dental surgeon from Monte Marenzo and a volunteer with the Order of Malta’s Italian rescue corps, received the bronze medal of public health merit at the Quirinale yesterday



, directly from the hands of the president Sergio Mattarella as an “example of lifestyle in the field of social volunteering”. «Rich in human values ​​– reads the motivation – which by interpreting the health profession as a mission at the service of society,



contributed to the health checks of passengers arriving from national and international flights at Linate airport, carried out medical activities at the Lodi vaccination hub and provided non-stop assistance to the most fragile people



».