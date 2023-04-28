Totally blind he drove and read the newspaper: he will have to return 100 thousand euros

He was completely blind for INPS but drove the car and read the newspaper, 4 apartments were seized to recover the disability allowance received since 2015.

The Carabinieri of the Vallinfreda station, on the basis of the evidence collected, carried out a preventive seizure decree requested by the prosecutor and issued by the Court of Tivoli against a 58-year-old local man, seriously suspected of aggravated fraud against the state.

The man was completely blind, as decreed by the competent ASL medical commission and as such he received emoluments for the recognized disability since 2015, for a total of 1,200 euros per month. The investigations carried out made it possible to gather elements of a completely normal life conduct: during the investigative activity, the military ascertained that he regularly drove his car, greeted the people he met on foot or at the bar and habitually read the newspaper.

The Court of Tivoli signs the decree of seizure of the assets

Many circumstantial elements were collected by the Carabinieri of the Vallinfreda Station, who carried out painstaking investigative activities by combining the “traditional” investigative techniques of observation and stalking with the examination of the filed health documentation. On the basis of the investigation results, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Tivoli requested and obtained from the Court of Tivoli a seizure decree for the amount unduly received by the suspect over the years, corresponding to around 120,000 Euros. The Carabinieri seized four real estate units owned by the suspect.

With the seizure, the recovery of the entire illicit proceeds was ensured, which will take place upon the outcome of the conviction with the sale of the seized properties.

