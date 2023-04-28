The right of Israel in the streets in defense of the reform – Ultima Ora

news-txt”>

(by Massimo Lomonaco) (ANSA) – TEL AVIV, APRIL 27 – Over 100 thousand people, according to some estimates, 200 thousand, according to others, are demonstrating in Jerusalem in front of the Knesset in favor of the judicial reform of Benyamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government and to limit the powers of the Supreme Court.



A demonstration that according to the intentions of the promoters – the parties of the majority coalition – wants to be a response to the protests that have been taking place throughout the country for 16 weeks against the legislative initiative of the government that has divided the country. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – who did not take part in the demonstration – tweeted that he was “deeply moved by the enormous support of the national camp that has come to Jerusalem en masse this evening”.



“All of us, the 64 deputies who led us to victory, are – he added – first-class citizens!”. “We are here on this stage with 64 votes – said Justice Minister Yariv Levin, one of the architects of the reform who did not however rule out “mediation” – to right a wrong.



No more inequality, no one-sided judicial system, no courts whose judges are above the Knesset and above the government.”



One of the slogans most chanted by the demonstrators, in a riot of Israeli flags, was “we don’t want compromises” referring to the ongoing negotiations between the majority and the opposition on input from President Isaac Herzog. (HANDLE).

