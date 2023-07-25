Alzheimer’s: Italian study reveals possible protective effect of coffee against the disease

Home

Medicine

The study sheds light on a potential benefit of coffee in the fight against Alzheimer’s, but more research is needed.

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Verona has revealed that coffee can be a valuable ally in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Although the exact origin of this neurodegenerative disease is still being studied, it is known that the excessive accumulation of a protein called tau plays a crucial role in the development of the disease. Coffee, according to this new research, could play a protective effect in preventing the cognitive decline associated with the disease.

Coffee has long been a subject of interest for its potential benefits in protecting the brain from certain neurodegenerative diseases, and caffeine in particular has been studied for its role in preventing the aggregation of tau protein in the brain, thus reducing the symptoms of Alzheimer’s and other similar diseases. Previous research has shown that coffee may be related to protective effects, improvements and a reduction in the risk of developing these diseases.

In the new study, the researchers analyzed the chemical composition of coffee using nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, a technique that allows substances to be analyzed at the atomic level. Key coffee ingredients, such as caffeine, trigonelline, genistein and theobromine, were incubated together with tau protein for 40 hours. The results showed that as the concentration of caffeine, genistein or whole espresso extract increased, the tau aggregates shrank in size. Furthermore, these aggregates have not been shown to be toxic to cells or induce further aggregation.

It should be emphasized that directly applying coffee compounds to tau proteins is not comparable to simply consuming a cup of coffee, as the beverage is first processed in the digestive system and complex chemical interactions can occur within our bodies. However, this study suggests that some compounds found in coffee could have a positive impact on the formation of tau aggregates in the brain, paving the way for possible developments of preventive or therapeutic treatments for Alzheimer’s and other pathologies with cognitive impairment.

The researchers emphasize that these results provide valuable insights into the neuroprotective potential of espresso and suggest some molecular structures that could be considered for designing therapies targeting monomeric or fibrillated forms of tau protein. However, further studies and research are still needed to fully understand the mechanism of action and efficacy of these compounds in the context of Alzheimer’s treatment.

Alzheimer’s: new hope thanks to the monoclonal antibody donanemab

Alzheimer’s: spirulina algae improves cognitive function

Alzheimer’s: The eyes may be the window to early detection of the disease

Alzheimer’s: discovered the connection with sleep

Healthy lifestyle results in slower memory decline

Alzheimer’s: New sensor for early detection

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

