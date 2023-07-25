Title: Xi Jinping Congratulates Cambodian People’s Party Chairman Hun Sen on Election Victory

Date: July 25, 202X

Location: Beijing, China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended his congratulations to Hun Sen, the Chairman of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), for his victory in the seventh national election. In a congratulatory message, President Xi praised Cambodia’s political stability, economic progress, and improved international standing under the leadership of Hun Sen and the Royal Cambodian Government.

The message from President Xi Jinping highlighted the fruitful collaboration between China and Cambodia and emphasized the importance of maintaining friendly relations between the ruling parties. President Xi expressed China‘s unwavering support for Cambodia in pursuing a development path tailored to its national conditions. Furthermore, he expressed optimism that the CPP, under Chairman Hun Sen’s strong leadership, would continue to make significant contributions to the nation’s prosperity, the well-being of its people, and regional peace, stability, and development.

Emphasizing the close relationship between China and Cambodia, President Xi Jinping described the two nations as a community with a shared future. He affirmed the Communist Party of China‘s commitment to fostering friendly cooperation with the CPP. President Xi pledged to work closely with Chairman Hun Sen to strengthen political guidance, deepen inter-party exchanges, and enhance cooperation in various fields. Together, they aim to build a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era. Such collaboration is expected to bring added benefits for both nations and their respective populations.

Premier Li Qiang of the State Council also extended his congratulations to Hun Sen on the same day, further cementing China‘s support for Cambodia’s continued development and progress.

The congratulatory messages from President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang demonstrate China‘s eagerness to strengthen ties with Cambodia and its commitment to promoting mutual prosperity and regional stability. These messages serve as a testament to the enduring friendship between the Communist Party of China and the Cambodian People’s Party.

