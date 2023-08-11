Home » Alzheimer’s: stem cell therapy promises well
Alzheimer’s: stem cell therapy promises well

Already used to treat various cancers and blood and immune system disorders, stem cell therapies could also help Alzheimer’s patients. This is the hope that emerges from a study by the University of California.

A study recently published in Cell Reports (read the full text of the article) by researchers of the University of California San Diego proves that the stem cell transplant hematopoietic and progenitor cells can be effective in blocking multiple signs and symptoms ofAlzheimerat least in a mouse model.

Stem cell therapies are already being used to treat various cancers and blood and immune system disorders. The mice that received the transplant showed preserved memory and cognition, reduced neuroinflammation, and significantly less accumulation of beta-amyloid than other mice with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our work shows that hematopoietic stem cell and progenitor cell transplantation has the potential to prevent the complications of Alzheimer’s,” says Stephanie Cherqui, PhD, professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine. It could be a promising therapeutic avenue for this disease.”

Adds the expert: “We are excited to see such promising preclinical results from hematopoietic stem cell therapy and we look forward to developing a new therapeutic approach for a devastating disease like Alzheimer’s”.

