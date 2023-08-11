Cobra Affair: Investigations Closed | News.at

As the “Kurier” (Saturday edition) reports, the project report was sent to the Ministry of Justice a few days ago. “As always in such cases, no information can be given on the content and time horizon,” said department spokeswoman Sina Bründler to the newspaper.

The case is about two Cobra officials who are said to have caused an accident with body damage in the spring of 2022 after being drunk with the Chancellor’s wife. In a parliamentary inquiry, the SPÖ published an anonymous letter from an alleged Cobra insider, in which allegations were also made that the chancellor could have intervened in the matter to cover up the processes – which Nehammer himself rejected as untrue.

The Higher Regional Court (OLG) Vienna rejected a request from Nehammer to stop the investigation. Nehammer’s lawyer Oliver Scherbaum recently expected the investigation to be stopped soon.

